Elections Alberta recognizes APP notice of intent

Elections Alberta has received a formal notice of an intent to apply for a petition calling for a referendum on Alberta’s independence, the office announced on Monday, advancing the steps towards a vote. The notice of intent was submitted by Mitch Sylvestre, one of the proponents behind the Alberta Prosperity Project, on Dec. 11. Sylvestre’s referendum would ask Albertans, “Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?”“This question empowers every citizen to vote yes for a brighter, sovereign future,” said Sylvester to the Western Standard on Friday. “Let’s hit the doors in January and build the yes vote that changes everything!”.Under the Citizen Initiative Act state that Sylvestre will have until Jan. 30 to apply to receive a petition from the Chief Electoral Officer. Once granted a petition, the group will have 120 days to collect the required number of verified signatures from Albertans calling for a referendum. If they meet that threshold, a referendum could be held on the question.The APP previously submitted an application seeking a referendum on the question, “Do you agree that the province of Alberta shall become a sovereign country and cease to be a province of Canada?” back in May. However, the application was tied up in court and declared unconstitutional by a judge on Dec. 5. .Minister of Justice Mickey Amery introduced Bill 14 on Dec. 4, which opened the door for the APP to resubmit an application on Alberta independence. Under Bill 14, Alberta could hold an independence referendum, regardless of whether the question is constitutional or not, but the government would not be obligated to implement the referendum results if it considers them unconstitutional. Sylvestre’s petition runs counter to the Canada Forever petition, verified by Elections Alberta on Dec. 1, which called for a legislative policy proposal opposing Alberta independence.