UPDATED: FAA orders nationwide ground stop as equipment outage disrupts US air travel

Air travel across the United States was thrown into chaos Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered an extraordinary nationwide ground stop, halting aircraft departures amid reports of widespread air traffic control communication failures.It's the the second time a groud stop has been issued since 9/11.The emergency directive, issued November 13, affects airports across the country and could cause major disruptions to domestic and international flights, including services between Canada and the United States.The FAA said the sweeping restrictions were imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” according to ABC News. The order requires departing aircraft to remain on the ground until further notice, while international flights arriving in the United States are being handled individually..Aviation news service AIRLIVE reported the emergency followed a widespread equipment outage affecting air traffic control facilities across the country.The service said controllers were working to clear airspace of new departures as facilities prepared for the possibility of operating under emergency procedures known as ATC Zero.That designation is used when an air traffic control facility cannot safely provide its normal services.Aircraft already airborne were being permitted to continue toward their destinations, according to AIRLIVE, while new departures were being stopped. The nationwide directive was issued by the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center, which oversees traffic management across the American aviation network.An advisory circulating Friday afternoon instructed aircraft operators to keep departing traffic grounded and said international arrivals would be managed on a case-by-case basis.The restrictions followed earlier reports of communications problems at air traffic control facilities.A separate advisory concerning Chicago O'Hare International Airport identified an equipment outage and communications issues as reasons for a ground stop affecting departures from multiple air traffic control regions.The FAA's nationwide action goes far beyond the temporary ground stops normally imposed at individual airports because of thunderstorms, congestion or equipment problems.The restrictions threaten to disrupt flight schedules throughout the United States, with delays potentially continuing after the order is lifted as airlines attempt to reposition aircraft and crews..Canadian travellers could also face disruptions, particularly those booked on flights to American destinations or connecting through major US airports.Passengers are being advised to check directly with their airlines before travelling to airports.The FAA had not provided a confirmed timeline for restoring normal operations in the initial reports.The precise cause and full extent of the equipment problems had also not been independently established.The incident remains a developing situation.