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Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment right 111 times during Senate hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci invokes his Fifth Amendment right and refuses to wander questions during Republican-led committee into his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Antony Fauci
Dr. Antony FauciWestern Standard files
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Anthony Fauci
COVID-19 Pandemic
Dr. Fauci
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