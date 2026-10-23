Female Alberta RCMP officer charged with assault causing bodily harm to woman in custody

An Alberta RCMP officer is facing a criminal charge after allegedly assaulting a woman while placing her in a jail cell at the Gleichen RCMP detachment last year.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced Friday that Const. Marie-Helene Dupere has been charged with assault causing bodily harm following an investigation into allegations of excessive force.The alleged incident occurred on the night of October 30, 2025, after police arrested a woman for mischief and transported her to the Gleichen detachment.According to ASIRT, the alleged assault took place while the officer was placing the woman in a cell.The police watchdog launched an investigation and determined there were reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence had occurred.Following a review of the evidence and consultation with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, ASIRT executive director Matthew Block concluded that a criminal charge was warranted.Dupere was arrested on Thursday, and charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.She was subsequently released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice at Siksika Nation on November 26.ASIRT did not release details about the woman's injuries or the circumstances surrounding the alleged use of force.The agency said no further information would be provided because the matter is now before the courts.Questions about Dupere's employment status, including whether she remains on active duty, have been referred to the RCMP.ASIRT operates under Alberta's Police Review Commission as an independent, civilian-led agency responsible for investigating potential criminal offences involving police officers.Its mandate includes investigating incidents involving serious injury or death where police actions may have played a role, as well as allegations of criminal misconduct by officers.