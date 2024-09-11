UPDATED: Female Bonnyville teacher charged with sexual offences

A teacher from Duclos School in Bonnyville, Alberta, has been charged with sexual offences following allegations of inappropriate contact with a student. The Bonnyville RCMP arrested Janelle Arnold, 35, after receiving a report from concerned parents on September 5, 2024.The parents informed officers that Arnold allegedly sexually assaulted a student at the end of August and paid the student money in an attempt to keep the incident from being disclosed. Following an investigation, Arnold was arrested on September 6.Arnold has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. She was released on a release order with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on October 1, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Bonnyville.The RCMP confirmed that the victim is not a current student of Duclos School or Arnold. Authorities are encouraging anyone with further information or who may be a survivor to come forward and contact Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.