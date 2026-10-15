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UPDATED: Crash between two Calgary Transit buses kills three, injures 10

UPDATED: Crash between two Calgary Transit buses prompts huge emergency response; report says multiple people killed
UPDATED: Crash between two Calgary Transit buses prompts huge emergency response; report says multiple people killedFacebook
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