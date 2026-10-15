UPDATED: Crash between two Calgary Transit buses kills three, injures 10

Three people have been killed and another ten injured after a crash between two Calgary Transit buses in the northeast part of the city shortly after 1 p.m.Police have blocked off all roads around the scene at 800 Saddletowne Cir. N.E., in front of Fire Station 32.Western Standard reporter Jackson Loy, described the scene."Parts of the bus has been covered in tarps, most of the windows are broken or blown out, the top of the bus is melted and the back part of the top looks to be blown open," Loy reported.The bus in question appears to have been natural gas powered.Loy said it apepars the natural gas tank on the top of the bus either caught fire or exploded."At this time, we can confirm at least 10 people were injured as a result of the incident. Three people have been declared deceased, one person has sustained life-altering injuries and one has sustained serious injuries," Calgary polcie said in a release."A Calgary Police Service member has also sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.".Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward, of the Traffic Unit, said the scene is the biggest one he has encountered in 36 years as a police officer.He said one bus hit a series on vehicles before hitting the second bus and pushing it through the intersection.He said their were 13 people on the bus in total.A total of 12 fire trucks converged on the scene..Transit union president Mike Mahar told CTV that one bus driver was able to get out of the bus immediately."Mahar said the driver of the second bus was trapped and needed to be extricated. He was transported to hospital. His condition is unknown," CTV reported.Mahar said both buses were natural gas buses that are run on pressure tanks located on the top of the bus.Calgary Transit director Sharon Fleming offered her "sympathies" to the people involved in the incident..Calgary Transit started using natural gas powered buses in 2013."They're cleaner, they're quieter, they're more economical, and it makes sense for Calgary Transit to be in the lead in proving the worth of natural gas buses throughout the natural gas economy given where we sit," said then Mayor Naheed Nenshi.The buses cost about 30 per cent less to operate than traditional diesel buses and are much quieter.