BREAKING: First fallen soldier from Wainwright identified

One of the soldiers killed at CFB Wainwright at Saturday afternoon has been identified by his family.Patricia Farrell, a real estate agent in Prince Albert, said her son Shaun was amongst the seven soldiers reportedly killed by what Prime Minister Mark Carney called a "violent" fire."It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our son, Shaun Farrell, has passed away to be with our Heavenly Father," Patricia posted on Facebook."We want to thank everyone for your love, support, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. As our family navigates this profound loss, we kindly ask for privacy so that we may grieve together.""Love you my darling child.".Speaking in Ottawa, Carney described the fire as one of the worst peacetime tragedies involving the Canadian Armed Forces on Canadian soil.“Yesterday afternoon, a violent, fast-moving fire swept through Canadian Armed Forces Base in Wainwright, Alberta,” Carney said.“I regret that I can confirm at this time that four service members have lost their lives and their next of kin have been notified. Dozens more are seriously wounded.”The prime minister said military personnel from bases across Canada were among those affected, including reservists and soldiers from the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.Those caught in the fire had been conducting military training when the disaster struck..Military and civilian firefighters battled the blaze throughout Saturday night, while air ambulances from Edmonton and Saskatoon were dispatched to assist with the response.Hospitals and medical personnel in Wainwright, Edmonton and Red Deer are treating the injured.Carney said he has requested a formal briefing Sunday afternoon from senior military and government officials in Wainwright, including McGuinty, the minister responsible for emergency preparedness and senior Canadian Army leadership.Alberta provincial ministers and officials are also expected to participate.The prime minister said he and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have remained in regular contact since Saturday evening, with federal, provincial and municipal authorities coordinating emergency resources.