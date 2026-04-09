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First Lady Melania Trump denounces Epstein rumours, calls for survivor hearings

Donald Trump and Jeffery Epstien with Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell
Donald Trump and Jeffery Epstien with Melania Trump and Ghislaine MaxwellCourtesy of X
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Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Jeffery Epstien

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