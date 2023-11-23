UPDATED: Riots break out in Dublin after migrant stabs five people

Police in Dublin say five people, including three young children, have been taken to hospital following "a serious public order incident" in the city centre on Thursday.Local media reported that people were stabbed in Dublin's Parnell Square by an Algerian migrant.Angry mobs took to the streets of Dublin Thursday night protesting immigration to the country. At one point they set a police car on fire.Witnesses said passersby intervened when the suspected assailant attacked the group outside a school, the Irish Times reported.'Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region,' a police spokesperson said. 'The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.'One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries.A large knife was seized at the scene and the attacker — a man in his 50s — suffered self-inflicted stab wounds.“I spotted a guy with a stabbing motion across the road and people screaming, so I look across the road and there was fellas there and they pulled the guy off the children. There was a good few kids. They were only just after finishing school. I’d say they were between the ages of 4, 5 and 6. No older," eyewitness Siobhan Kearney, told the Irish Times.She said bystanders started beating up the attacker. “A few people were attacking and me and an American girl formed a ring around the culprit and so the garda could deal with him in due course," she said.She said the knife was about 25 cm long.“We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square. A number of people have been injured, some of them children. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families," said Ireland's Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.“I have been in contact with the Minister for Justice who is keeping me updated. The facts in this matter are still emerging. The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that. Gardaí have detained a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry.”