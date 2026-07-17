Ford accepts resignation of Tourism Minister Cho over Toronto hotel expenses

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford has accepted the immediate resignation of Stan Cho from cabinet. The move comes days after the Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister faced intense scrutiny over more than $16,000 in taxpayer-funded hotel stays in Toronto, despite representing the Willowdale riding just 13 kilometres from Queen’s Park.In a statement posted on X Friday afternoon, Ford said Cho “has acknowledged and taken responsibility for his mistake.” The premier confirmed Cho will continue serving as the Progressive Conservative MPP for Willowdale.Cho had earlier agreed to personally reimburse the full amount of the disputed expenses after opposition parties accused him — and the broader Ford government — of a “culture of extravagance.” Records showed his Toronto accommodation claims rising sharply: roughly $1,400 in 2023-24, $3,000 the following year, and over $11,700 in 2025-26.The controversy has drawn attention to similar claims by other Toronto-area PC MPPs. Reports indicate multiple members billed taxpayers for downtown hotel stays, prompting the government to review the long-standing expense rules..Cho’s resignation letter, released earlier Friday, stated he did not want to become “a distraction from our plan to grow the economy, keep families safe, and build this province.”In the same statement, Ford acknowledged the upcoming retirement of Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport and MPP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek. Lumsden, a former CFL player, will step down from cabinet and the legislature effective August 4.Ford praised Lumsden’s “storied career” and specifically thanked him for his work supporting Toronto’s successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup. Attorney General Doug Downey will assume Lumsden’s and Cho’s additional cabinet responsibilities on an interim basis..Geoff Knight is Ontario Legislative Reporter of the Western Standardgknight@westernstandard.news Twitter: @GeckoJCKnight