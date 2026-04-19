Ford reverses course, plans to sell $28.9M private jet

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will move to sell a recently acquired government aircraft, days after announcing plans to purchase the nearly $30 million jet.Ford confirmed the reversal in a statement Sunday, saying the decision followed public feedback and a reassessment of priorities.“Despite the best of intentions, I have heard and agree that now is not the right time for the expense of a government plane,” Ford said.The province had arranged to purchase a pre-owned 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft from Bombardier for $28.9 million. Officials had previously said the jet would support government travel, including economic outreach and meetings with business and political leaders in Canada and the United States.Ford said the province is now working with Bombardier and other partners to sell the aircraft as quickly as possible. The process to offload the jet is underway.The decision marks a shift from the government’s earlier position that the aircraft would help manage the premier’s travel demands, including frequent trips across Ontario and to the United States.The Challenger 650 is a large-cabin business jet typically configured to carry nine to 12 passengers. It is marketed as having one of the widest cabins in its class and is commonly outfitted with premium seating, onboard connectivity and workspace configurations designed for executive travel. The aircraft also has a range of roughly 4,000 nautical miles, allowing for non-stop flights between major North American cities and some transatlantic routes.Opposition parties had criticized the purchase as poorly timed.Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said earlier the move suggested the government was disconnected from residents facing financial pressures.“Ontarians are struggling…and the premier of this province thinks now is a great time to buy a private jet. I think it’s terrible timing,” Stiles said.Interim Ontario Liberal Leader John Fraser also questioned the cost effectiveness of the purchase, suggesting charter flights would be a more efficient alternative.“You can use charters. It’s actually more efficient. It’s more cost effective,” Fraser said.Ford said he will continue efforts to promote investment and economic growth in Ontario, including travel to meet with partners and address trade-related issues such as tariffs.