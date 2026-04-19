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Ford reverses course, plans to sell $28.9M private jet

2016 Bombardier Challenger 650
2016 Bombardier Challenger 650Photo credit: Aircraft Exchange
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Ontario
Ontario Politics
Doug Ford
Airplanes
Private jet
Doug Ford Private Jet
Ontario planes
Ontario airports

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