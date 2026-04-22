Ford says Ontario has resold $28.9M jet after public criticism

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has sold a private jet it purchased for $28.9 million, following public criticism over the expense.Ford made the announcement Wednesday at an event in Toronto, stating the aircraft had been sold back to Bombardier for the same price the province originally paid.“I can announce we sold the plane for the same price right back to Bombardier,” Ford said.The statement comes days after the premier’s office indicated the government planned to divest the jet amid growing backlash. Critics had described the purchase as out of touch, particularly during a period marked by rising living costs.It remains unclear whether the province incurred additional expenses related to the acquisition and sale of the aircraft, such as maintenance, staffing or transaction costs.Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has called on Ford to personally cover any extra costs tied to the purchase and subsequent sale.Earlier this week, Ford said he believed the aircraft was necessary for government operations, but decided to sell it after hearing concerns from the public.“I heard loud and clear from the people,” Ford said.