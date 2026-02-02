Former army cadet instructor charged in Edmonton sexual assault cases

Edmonton police have charged a former army cadet instructor with multiple sexual offences involving teenage cadets, as investigators warn there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.The Edmonton Police Service says the allegations date back more than a decade and involve three teenage male cadets who were allegedly sexually assaulted on separate occasions between 2009 and 2016 by their adult male instructor.Charles Bernatchez, 37, was arrested on Jan. 30, and is facing a lengthy list of charges, including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual exploitation, and one count of invitation to sexual touching.Police say Bernatchez worked as a civilian instructor with the Canadian Armed Forces Cadet program at various times since 2006. Investigators believe his role placed him in a position of trust and authority over youth cadets.On Tuesday, Bernatchez was released on a promise to pay with strict conditions. .He is prohibited from contacting the complainants, must remain in Alberta, and is barred from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 except for incidental contact during everyday transactions. He is also forbidden from working or volunteering in any role that would place him in a position of trust or authority over minors.EPS investigators say they believe there may be additional complainants and are urging anyone who may have been victimized, or whose child may have been affected, to contact police.Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.