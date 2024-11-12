BREAKING: Former B.C. Premier John Horgan dies

John Horgan, former NDP premier of B.C. has died at the age of 65.Earlier in 2023, Horgan told media that he was suffering a third bout of cancer after a follow up medical appointment for his previous throat cancer, CBC reported.Horgan, the 36th premier of B.C., at the time took leave from his job as Canada's ambassador to Germany. He is survived by his wife, Ellie, and their two sons Nate and Evan."Our hearts are broken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, John Horgan," a statement posted to X by Horgan's press secretary Sheena McConnell said."The wellbeing of British Columbia and everyone in it was everything to him."According to family, Horgan died peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria on Tuesday morning, reported the CBC....more to come