BREAKING: Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent has died

Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87.John Edward Broadbent was leader of the New Democratic Party from 1975 to 1989. In the 2004 federal election, he returned to Parliament for an additional term as the Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre. He went on to chair the Broadbent Institute, a policy think tank."It is with the heaviest of hearts that the Broadbent Institute announces the passing of our founder, Ed Broadbent," the institute said in a press release."Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society."The institute painted Broadbent as someone who "devoted decades of his life to fighting for justice and equality in Canada and around the world" who "tirelessly advocated for all people, especially those on the margins of society." The institute also credited Broadbent for "a pivotal role in enshrining rights and liberties for all peoples in our country's laws and constitution."Broadbent was born March 21 1936, in Oshawa, ON, the son of Percy, who worked at General Motors and Mary (Welsh) Broadbent, a homemaker. Broadbent received a Doctor of Philosophy in political science from the University of Toronto in 1966, with a thesis entitled "The Good Society of John Stuart Mill."Broadbent was a 32-year-old university professor when he was elected to represent Oshawa — Whitby in 1968. He defeated former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Michael Starr by 15 votes. Broadbent ran for the NDP leadership in 1971 but lost to David Lewis. Broadbent secured the leadership in 1975 and led the party through four elections.The Broadbent Institute characterized its chair as a "great Canadian" and a "rare intellectual" who could connect everyday people to broader movements and institutions that would bring about change.Board chair Brian Topp offered kind words in memory of his colleague. “Ed combined a life-long passion for justice and equality, with a passion for life itself and all the joys and happiness it has to offer. He was an extraordinary Parliamentarian and political leader," Topp said."He was a deeply thoughtful intellectual. And he was wonderful company and a most wonderful friend to have. All of those who knew him will miss him, celebrate him and, hopefully, do what he would most want of us. Which is to carry on his work.”Executive Director Jen Hassum also eulogized Broadbent and pledged the institute would continue his work.“Ed Broadbent's legacy is immeasurable and he has left an enduring mark on Canada. He stood tall in his commitment to democracy, equality and a more inclusive society, always striving to better the lives of ordinary Canadians through his work. His visionary-style of leadership and unwavering courage inspired generations. Ed’s absence leaves a void in our hearts."In 1961, Broadbent married Yvonne Yamaoka, a Japanese-Canadian town planner whose family had been interned by the federal government in World War II. They divorced in 1967. In 1971, he married Franco-Ontarian widow Lucille Munroe. Munroe died of cancer on November 17 2006, at the age of 71. Broadbent married his old friend Ellen Meiksins Wood in 2014. The Marxist historian and political theorist died in 2016 at the age of 73.Broadbent, who had also been president of an organization called Rights & Democracy, said a healthy democracy needed both social and political dimensions.“To be humane, societies must be democratic and, to be democratic, every person must be afforded the economic and social rights necessary for their individual flourishing." "On their own, political and civil freedoms are insufficient in the realization of that goal. I believed in 1968 and I believe today, that political democracy is not enough," Broadbent said in the 2023 book Seeking Social Democracy."In the twenty-first century, the rebuilding of social democracy must be our task. Social democracy alone offers the foundation upon which the lives of people everywhere can be made dignified, just, and exciting.”