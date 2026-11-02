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UPDATED: Former Okotoks Oilers' Asst. GM charged with child sex crimes

Tyler King, the former assistant general manager of the Okotoks Oilers, has been charged with multiple child sex offences, including the procurement of child pornography
Tyler King (Left) has been charged with multiple child sex offences for crimes that allegedly occurred while he was working for the Okotoks Oilers Junior 'A' hockey team
Tyler King (Left) has been charged with multiple child sex offences for crimes that allegedly occurred while he was working for the Okotoks Oilers Junior 'A' hockey teamAJHL
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Child Sex Crimes
Child Sexual Exploitation
Okotoks Oilers
Canadian hockey
Tyler King