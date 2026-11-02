UPDATED: Former Okotoks Oilers' Asst. GM charged with child sex crimes

Tyler King, 39, was arrested on Friday at a border crossing near Kingston, Ontario, and has been charged with three counts of luring a person under 18 years old, sexual exploitation of a young person, and making child pornography.At a virtual press conference on Monday, Alberta RCMP confirmed that King was in custody in Ontario and will be transported to Alberta to stand trial.At this press conference police stated that their investigation began when "an employee of the Okotoks Oilers Hockey Association reported to the RCMP that one of their former employees was soliciting and compensating players for intimate images and sexual videos.""As a result of an extensive investigation, it was determined that the victims identified were from Alberta and Saskatchewan, all junior 'A' hockey players."Alberta RCMP confirmed that their investigation began in July of 2024, following the tip from the Oilers organization. This is notable due to the fact that King had left the Oilers' organization just a month earlier in June of 2024. In a statement regarding his departure, the Oilers thanked him for "his tireless efforts during his three seasons in our organization.".The first alleged instance of child luring is said to have taken place between June 2021 and April 2023 in or near Okotoks, with the other two alleged offences taking place over the next three years.Police stated that King had solicited players to provide him with inappropriate photos of themselves; all the players involved were under the age of 18.At the time of his arrest, it is believed that he was working at SUNY Oswego University in New York State. The RCMP stated they were not aware of any similar investigation into King from authorities in the United States but stated they would be working with all relevant authorities over the course of their investigation. In addition to working as the assistant general manager for the Oilers, he also served as the team's play-by-play broadcaster. He had a similar role while working for the Belleville Senators, the AHL affiliate for the Ottawa Senators, working as the public address announcer for the team.He has also previously worked for hockey teams in Fort McMurray, Brooks, and Nanaimo.Police say they believe there are more victims of King out there and are encouraging those who believe they may be a victim or know someone who could be a victim to come forward."The RCMP believe there could be more victims and strongly encourage those to come forward. If you're unsure or believe you were a victim, please contact your local police."