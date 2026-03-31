BREAKING: Former politician Stephen Lewis, father of new NDP leader, dies at 88

Stephen Lewis, a former Canadian politician and social activist, has died at 88.His death was announced on the Stephen Lewis Foundation website on Tuesday, the foundation which Lewis co-founded in 2003.Stephen is the father of Avi Lewis, the newly elected federal NDP leader, Similarly, Stephen was leader of Ontario's NDP from 1970 to 1978.Stephen had been the United Nations' (UN) ambassador for Canada from 1984 to 1988, and held other roles within the UN, from a special adviser to then secretary-general Kofi Annan to deputy director of UNICEF, as well as UN's special envoy for HIV-AIDS in Africa, reports the Canadian Press. .No cause of death has been reported, although in 2021 it was reported by Tvo Today, Stephen was battling abdominal cancer.