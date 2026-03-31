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BREAKING: Former politician Stephen Lewis, father of new NDP leader, dies at 88

Stephen Lewis, a former Canadian politician and social activist, has died at 88.
Stephen Lewis
Stephen Lewis Screen Grab, Stephen Lewis on the Leap Manifesto and the future of the NDP, CBC News
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BREAKING: Former politician Stephen Lewis dies at 88
Stephen Lewis
Stephen Lewis dies
Stephen Lewis dies at 88
Stephen Lewis death
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