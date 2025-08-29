UPDATED: Former Trans Mountain executive to head Carney's major projects office

The former CEO of Trans Mountain, Dawn Farrell, has been picked to lead Prime Minister Mark Carney's "major federal projects office." Carney has said the office will accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects considered to be of national interest , such as mines, oil pipelines, nuclear facilities and ports.Farrell currently chairs the board of directors of Trans Mountain..Under Farrell's leadership, Trans Mountain completed its $34 billion pipeline expansion. “We are moving at a speed not seen in generations to build ports, railways, energy grids — the major projects that will unlock Canada’s full economic potential and build Canada strong,” said Carney, in a press release.“I am thrilled that Dawn Farrell, one of Canada’s most experienced executives, is stepping up to help lead this vital priority,” he added.The release adds that the major projects office is headquartered in Calgary and will have offices in other major Canadian cities.The government and the Prime Minister were looking for someone who had experience in carrying out large, complex projects involving several provinces and who was able to navigate a regulatory environment, a source familiar with the matter told Radio-Canada.Asked whether his appointment could spark negative reactions in Quebec or Eastern Canada, the same source said: " It's possible that people will say, 'You see, the government only has energy projects.' But the list of projects goes much further than that."Another Radio-Canada source also says that Ms. Farrell's choice illustrates Carney's desire to reestablish ties between Ottawa and Alberta, and Western Canada more generally..“The Canadian Chamber commends the government for moving quickly to open this office and sending the right signals around a significant overhaul for approval of major projects," said the President & CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Candace Laing:"However, we will be keeping a close watch on this two-track system, which will give some projects an inside track but leaves all other capital at risk of flowing to other markets. Our aim must remain squarely on creating an overall economic environment in which our policy can attract the capital and where progress on building projects is the norm, not the exception.""It is good news to see this set up in Calgary, closer to many of the companies involved in major projects, while sending a signal of a truly national and Team Canada approach."