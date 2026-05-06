BREAKING: Former UCP MLA apologizes to his ex-caucus

EDMONTON — Independent MLA Scott Sinclair offered an apology to Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP caucus on Wednesday for his actions after exiting the party, as he appears to mend fences with his former party members. "Mr. Speaker, there are moments in this role I'm not proud of, in particular, some of the things I said about former colleagues and teammates in government," said Sinclair during session on Wednesday. "Holding government to account is a fundamental part of our system, but I was not elected as a member of the opposition. I was elected as a member of the United Conservative Party, a team I was proud to be a part of, and one that the people of lesser Slave Lake supported." More to come...