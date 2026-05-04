BREAKING: Four Canadians on suspected hantavirus-infected cruise ship

Four Canadians are reported to be among the 149 people still on board the suspected hantavirus-infected polar cruise ship the MV Hondius.The vessel is currently still at sea after three people have died due to a suspected hantavirus outbreak and being refused authorization to dock in Cape Verde.The ship was denied permission to dock despite the WHO saying that the risk this virus posed to the wider public remained low..Passengers on board the Hondius are reportedly under "strict precautionary measures," according to the ship's operator, Oceanwide Expeditions. Passengers have been undertaking hygiene measures like isolation and medical monitoring to prevent further spread of the virus.The ship had been travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde when the outbreak occurred. Two passengers died onboard the Hondius while another died after disembarking the ship.The ship is currently eyeing the Spanish Canary Islands as a potential port to dock and where passengers and crew can receive medical care.Hantavirus is an infection that is most commonly associated with contact with infected rodents or rodent byproducts such as urine, droppings, or saliva.The illness gained notoriety after the death of actor Gene Hackman in 2025, whose wife died from the virus in their home a few days before the actor died himself due to a combination of Alzheimer's and heart disease.There are two individuals displaying symptoms that are currently still on board the ship but have not been confirmed to be infected.