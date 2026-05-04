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BREAKING: Four Canadians on suspected hantavirus-infected cruise ship

Four Canadians among 149 passengers and crew on board ship suspected to have exposed to rare hantavirus outbreak
The cruise ship the MV Hondius
The cruise ship the MV Hondiusvesselfinder.com
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Medical Emergencies
Hantavirus
MV Hondius
Canadians abroad
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