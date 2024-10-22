News

Furstenau to remain leader of BC Greens despite losing seat

She has served as the head of the party since 2020.
Sonia Furstenau
Sonia FurstenauScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Leader
Sonia Furstenau
Bc Greens

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news