Furstenau to remain leader of BC Greens despite losing seat

The BC Green Party has revealed that Sonia Furstenau will remain leader despite losing her seat.She has served as the head of the party since 2020."British Columbians demonstrated that they don't trust any one party with 100% of the power," Furtsenau said. "They need our next government to leave the negativity and toxicity of the campaign behind, get down to work and start delivering for them. I am prepared to provide guidance and counsel as our party and our province enter this new chapter."BC Greens Provincial Council Co-Chair Alex Pope said the party was "grateful to Sonia for agreeing to stay on as Leader," calling her "instrumental in ensuring effective policy during the minority government from 2017-20" and "a distinct voice of hope in this overwhelmingly negative election campaign.""Her vision and experience are critical as our new caucus begins their work as MLAs and BC once again faces the possibility of a minority government," he added..BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau loses seat.Furstenau was first elected to the provincial legislature in 2017, but lost her seat in this year's election after switching ridings to Victoria-Beacon Hill. She was bested by BC NDP candidate Grace Lore by over 3,000 votes.More to come...