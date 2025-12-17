News

Gavin Dew not running for BC Conservative leadership, says family comes first

The Kelowna-Mission MLA noted that becoming leader would prevent him from having enough time with his children.
Gavin Dew and family
Gavin Dew and familySource: X / @gavindew
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
British Columbia
Family
Leadership
Bc Conservatives

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news