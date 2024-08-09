Gender bending Imane Khelif wins gold medal in 66-kg women’s boxing

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won the gold medal in 66-kg women’s boxing on Friday, amid extreme controversy over the athlete’s chromosomes. Khelif beat Yang Liu of China by unanimous decision in all three rounds in the gold medal round at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships in India after the International Boxing Association (IBA), upon receiving numerous complaints from other fights and coaches, conducted a chromosome “gender test” and found Khelif, though raised a woman, in fact possessed XY (male) chromosomes. Disqualified from World Championships for the same reasons was Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, who is fighting for the Olympic gold in the women’s 57-kg weight category on Sunday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) insists on the athletes' eligibility; they said earlier both boxers’ passports indicate female, which qualifies them to fight in the women’s rounds. They called it “discrimination” to suggest otherwise. The IBA however, persists in the assertion the two are biologically male and should not qualify to fight against women. ."Normally (Yang) is on her back foot. Here she's on her front foot," commented one of the CBC pundits during the first round."I can understand why she's fighting like this though. Can't you?" responded her co-host."Yeah," responded the first host.After the first round, all score cards went to Khelif. All score cards went to Khelif also in the second."That's an extremely talented boxer," commented the CBC after Khelif's win."Lady in red.""The first female Algerian female boxer to win the Olympic gold medal."