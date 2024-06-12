UPDATED: Global News hit by layoffs

The axe fell on Global News on Wednesday with cuts across the country.In a tape recording of a address to Alberta staff obtained by the Western Standard, employees were told the cuts involved multiple stations, bureaus and Global National.The number of staff cut hasn't been disclosed as those who have been targetted could use union seniority to fight for a job.Carmela Gentile, the News Director and Station Manager for Global Calgary, told her staff "it was a difficult day."She said Wednesday's cuts only affected staff in the news division.Gentile told her staff there "were challenging times for the industry" and they had to "streamline resources."Gentile said the company will focus on "multi-skilled" journalists.Edmonton staff will handle weekend morning news shows while Calgary will handle the weekend evening shows. Calgary will also produce the Lethbridge weekend shows Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment, has 15 local newsrooms across the country.Corus shareson Tuesday were trading at .28 cents, a drop of 95% in the last five years."It's been a difficult morning across the division. Please take care of yourselves," said Gentile.