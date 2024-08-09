News

GOLDEN BOYS — Team Canada wins gold in men’s 4x100-m relay

Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney
Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon RodneyCBC
Loading content, please wait...
South Africa
Great Britain
Gold Medal
2024 Paris Olympics
Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news