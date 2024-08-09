GOLDEN BOYS — Team Canada wins gold in men’s 4x100-m relay

Canada won the gold medal in the men's 4x100-m team relay on Friday at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney landed the top spot on the podium with a time of 37:50. South Africa came in second with 37:57 and Great Britain won the bronze medal with a time of 37:61. The US was disqualified.The big win marks popular runner De Grasse’s second Olympic gold — and the victory comes after he was earlier this week eliminated from the 100-m and 200-m races. At the 2021 Tokyo Games, he won the gold in 200-m with a time of 19.62 seconds, his personal record. In total, the three-time Olympian has collected seven medals — two gold, two silver and three bronze. Team Canada now has 23 medals, including seven gold, five silver and 11 bronze. .Even sweeter for the Canadian quartet was they got the last laugh on the arrogant American favourites.