UPDATED: Grande Prairie transgender parent gets 5 years for stabbing his children

An Alberta judge has sentenced a transgender parent to five years in prison for stabbing his two children, a term that falls on the higher end of the scale for such offences.Alice Michael Attwood received the sentence in provincial court. The Crown had been seeking five and a half years, while the defence argued for a term of three to four years.Honourable Justice J. Sihra said the severity of the crimes demanded a strong response from the court."A clarion call of deterrence and denunciation is required in this case due to the gravity of the offences and the aggravating factors," said Sihra.The judge emphasized the need to protect children as a fundamental value of Canadian society..Attwood stabbed his eight-year-old daughter in the neck, severing 75% of her upper esophagus.The court heard that Attwood entered his daughter, MA’s, bedroom late at night armed with a serrated kitchen knife. He deliberately stabbed her in the neck, requiring emergency surgery to save her life. His seven-year-old son, WA, sustained minor injuries during the attack. Afterward, Attwood washed the knife and called 911..WATCH: Grande Prairie trans man posts online while awaiting sentencing for ‘heinous’ act against his children.The judge emphasized that the attack occurred in the children's bedrooms in their own home, where they ought to have felt safest. He noted that Attwood abused a position of trust as a parent."This Court seeks the strongest possible condemnation of the accused actions for violating Canadian society's basic value of protecting children, particularly one's own," said Sihra.A forensic psychiatrist examined Attwood and found no evidence of serious mental illness at the time of the offences. While there were signs of borderline personality disorder traits and emotional instability, the court found Attwood understood his actions and bore significant moral responsibility.."Although the accused's gender identity may have been an additional source of stress. There is no evidence that it triggered mental health issues so acute as to diminish moral culpability," said Sihra.The judge also addressed Attwood's cannabis use, which was raised during proceedings."While the accused's cannabis use may explain her behaviour, it does not justify it, nor absolve her of responsibility for the choices she made," said Sihra. "The accused chose to use cannabis regularly. The regular use of cannabis despite having the care of the children manifested recklessness on the accused's part."Sihra noted that Attwood does not appear to be a generally violent predator, but rather engaged in violence in the context of unmanaged stress, limited support, and heavy cannabis use. The sentence includes credit for time already served.