GTA MP Michael Ma crosses floor to join Liberals

Liberal MP Michael Ma says he is joining Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government caucus, citing a desire for unity and what he described as a practical approach to addressing national priorities.In a statement released Thursday, Ma, who represents the Ontario riding of Markham–Unionville, said he had informed the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Leader of the Opposition of his decision after consulting with constituents and his family.Ma said the move comes at what he characterized as a critical moment for the country, calling for “unity and decisive action” to address Canada’s challenges..The first-term MP pointed to his personal background as an immigrant to Canada, saying he arrived at the age of 12 as the youngest of seven children and learned the importance of hard work and resilience early in life. He said those values have shaped his career in business and his time in public office.Ma said he believes Carney’s leadership offers a steady and pragmatic approach to issues raised by constituents in Markham–Unionville, including affordability, economic growth, community safety, and opportunities for young people and families.According to the statement, Ma said he entered politics to focus on solutions rather than division and concluded that working with the prime minister would allow him to better deliver results for his riding..“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Carney to make sure that Markham–Unionville, and all of Canada, can move forward with confidence,” Ma said.The announcement marks a caucus change during Carney’s tenure as prime minister, though neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor opposition parties immediately commented on the move.Ma was elected in Markham–Unionville in the most recent federal election. The riding, located in the Greater Toronto Area, has historically been competitive and is considered an important seat for both major parties.Further details about Ma’s role within the government caucus or any changes to committee assignments were not disclosed.