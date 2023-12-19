BREAKING: Guilbeault announces 100% of new vehicles to be ‘zero-emission’ by 2035

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault unveiled his new electric vehicle requirements on Tuesday morning, pushing for all new vehicles sold in 2035 to be “zero-emission.”The Electric Vehicle Availability Standard aims to guarantee the Canadian market has a sufficient supply of electric vehicles and shorten the waiting period for purchasing an electric vehicle. By 2026, zero-emission vehicles, which include battery electric, plug-in and hydrogen models, should be 20% of all new car sales, escalating to 60% by 2030 and reaching 100% by 2035....more to come