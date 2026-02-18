Harman Bhangu enters BC Conservative leadership race

VANCOUVER — BC Conservative MLA Harman Bhangu has entered the race to become the next leader of the party.The truck driver-turned-politician argued his experience in the real world makes him suited to help solve problems facing everyday British Columbians.."Our province is headed in the wrong direction," Bhangu said in a video posted to X. "Too many people are paying the price for decisions that they didn't make. I am committed to working for British Columbians so that together, we can create a prosperous and hope-filled future we all deserve."He then gave some background on his life before politics."I didn't grow up with anything handed to me," Bhangu explained. "I worked for my family trucking business that my dad started from the ground up. That meant early mornings, long nights, no guarantees. If we didn't have work, nothing moved. I learned early that nothing is given — it is earned. I worked hard, I took responsibility, and I helped grow that family business into something real with my dad and brother."He said that experience taught him "what it takes to grow, to survive, and to lead."Bhangu lamented that these days, many British Columbians are asking whether their children will be able to build a future here. "Right now, too many families are answering 'no'," he said. "Our economy is weakening, investment is leaving, and families are packing up and moving away — not because they want to, but because they don't see their hopes and dreams as being achievable here."Bhangu placed the blame squarely at the feet of the BC NDP and Premier David Eby, and argued the BC Conservatives under his leadership could get things back on track..He's been active in the party long before being elected in 2024."Aaron Gunn and I, together with a small group of conservatives, resurrected this dormant party," he explained. "I was elected vice-president of the party in 2023, then I ran in the 2024 nomination for the riding of Langley-Abbotsford. I won, not because it was easy, but because we built something that gave people hope."Bhangu made it clear he believes in "conservative principles," and that by adhering to those principles, "we can build what's been lost under this NDP government.""We will restore affordability by cutting waste and lowering the burden on working families, we will restore safety by ending catch-and-release for repeat violent offenders, and we will restore opportunity by standing up for resource workers, small businesses, and young people who want to stay and build a prosperous life right here," he declared. "We will restore healthcare by fixing a system that's failing so families can find a family doctor, emergency rooms can stay open, and seniors get the care when they need it, not months later."Bhangu reiterated that the BC Conservatives exist "to fight for people ... who work hard, play by the rules, and deserve a fair chance.""This province doesn't need more talk, it needs leadership that works for British Columbians, leadership that understands real life, earns trust, and partners with British Columbians to solve real problems," he said. "That's the leadership I am committed to bringing to this party and this province. Let's finish what we started. Let's build a province where hard work is rewarded, families feel secure, and the future belongs to people who call this place home."