BREAKING: House votes to release Epstein files

It's been talked about forever; your grandma has probably even mentioned it once or twice... and now, it's here.The US House of Representatives have voted yes to the bill, which would release the files of convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.Since they have voted to release the files, it will now go to the Senate to be voted on.The official vote — 457 voted in favour of releasing them, and one against.Clay Higgins, Republican US Congressman representing Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District, was the sole representative who voted no.The vote has now required the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release the unclassified records collected on Epstein, including those relating to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell..The records contain communications related to Epstein — and the investigation into his death in prison.Reported by Fox News, the DOJ will not have the ability to redact any information it deems "embarrassing, reputably harmful, or politically sensitive, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary."Tuesday morning, some of Epstein's victims spoke at Capitol Hill alongside a few House representatives.Regarding the release of the files, Trump trumpeted his thoughts on Truth Social Sunday: "I DON’T CARE!"."All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT."In July, the DOJ had claimed Epstein, had not left behind a "client list."According to the Associated Press, in a memo, the DOJ had previously refused to release other records that were collected. Just last week, Democrats and the House Oversight Committee released Epstein emails that referred to Trump by name..Just last week, Democrats and the House Oversight Committee released Epstein emails that referred to Trump by name.They were sent to Maxwell and a journalist, Michael Wolff.The emails dated between 2011 to 2019, said Trump "knew about the girls."The correspondence was revealed in a subpoena from the committee investigating the Epstein case..The Democrats on the committee say that the messages show Trump had spent time with one of Epstein's sex trafficking victims. In one of the emails from 2011, Epstein writes to Maxwell, "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned. Police chief, etc. I’m 75% there.”The victim was identified by GOP members on the House Oversight Committee as Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April and had previously accused Democrats of hiding her name.Epstein was federally charged in 2019 with sexually abusing dozens of underaged girls — the same case that had been thrown out a decade earlier due to Epstein cutting a deal with a prosecutor..Through 2002 to 2005 Epstein was accused of paying underage girls for massages, where he would then molest them at his homes in Florida and New York.According to prosecutors on the case, some of his victims would recruit other underage girls creating, "a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit."After being charged with the sex trafficking of minors, and the conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, Epstein was found dead in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center, which investigators deemed a suicide.