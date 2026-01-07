BREAKING: ICE shoots and kills woman in Minnesota

One person is dead following a fatal shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis on Tuesday, an incident that has drawn sharp criticism from city officials and prompted multiple investigations.According to ICE, officers were conducting what the agency described as a targeted operation when a group of individuals began blocking officers from carrying out their duties. ICE alleges that during the confrontation, a woman used her vehicle in an attempt to strike officers, prompting an officer to fire his weapon in what the agency characterized as self-defence.The woman was struck by gunfire and later pronounced dead. ICE said several officers were injured during the incident and are expected to recover..Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed during a press conference that the woman was shot by ICE officers and died from her injuries. Frey forcefully rejected the federal agency’s account of the shooting.“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defence,” Frey said. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: that is bullshit. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.”Frey said city officials had long expressed concern about the presence of ICE operations in Minneapolis, arguing that federal enforcement actions undermine public safety and community trust.“They are not here to cause safety in this city,” Frey said. “What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They’re ripping families apart. They’re sowing chaos on our streets and, in this case, quite literally killing people.”.The mayor said that after learning of the shooting, the city’s immediate priorities were to provide medical care to the victim and her family and to remove federal officers from the area.“There were dozens, if not hundreds, of ICE and federal officers that were there at the time,” Frey said, adding that their continued presence was “only causing more chaos” at the scene.In one of his strongest remarks, Frey directly addressed the federal agency, saying: “I do have a message for ICE: get the f--- out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here.”Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that Minneapolis police officers were not involved in the shooting but responded after reports of a deadly force incident involving federal law enforcement.Officers arrived on Portland Avenue between 33rd and 34th streets to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, O’Hara said..“Life-saving measures were performed at the scene, including CPR,” O’Hara said. “The woman was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.”Preliminary information indicates the woman was inside her vehicle and blocking the roadway when a federal officer approached her on foot. O’Hara said the vehicle then began to drive away, at which point at least two shots were fired. The vehicle subsequently crashed along the side of the roadway..Minneapolis police secured the scene before turning it over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which will jointly investigate the use of deadly force.O’Hara described the incident as “a very tragic situation” and urged residents to remain peaceful while investigations are ongoing.“We understand people are going to be upset about what happened,” O’Hara said. “But please exercise your First Amendment rights safely and lawfully to ensure that there is no further tragedy in the city.”ICE said the situation remains under investigation and that additional information will be released as it becomes available.