News

BREAKING: ICE shoots and kills woman in Minnesota

One person is dead following a fatal shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis
One person is dead following a fatal shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Usa
Ice
Minnesota
Border Security
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news