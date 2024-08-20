UPDATED: IHIT takes over investigation after woman, girl die in fall from North Vancouver apartment balcony

North Vancouver RCMP are investigating the deaths of a woman and school-aged girl who fell from a balcony in the Lower Lonsdale area early Tuesday morning.Police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Esplanade Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m., after receiving reports that two individuals had fallen from a balcony. Upon arrival, officers found two women suffering from severe injuries sustained in the fall. Despite the immediate efforts of first responders, including fire and BC Ambulance Service, both women were pronounced dead at the scene.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has since taken over the investigation and is collaborating with the North Vancouver RCMP Serious Crime Unit to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.At this stage, the investigation is in its early stages, and police are actively gathering evidence. Further details will be provided by IHIT as the investigation progresses.For those impacted by this tragedy, North Vancouver RCMP’s victim services are available and can be reached at 604-969-7540.Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.