BREAKING: Independent MLAs launch new OneBC party

Independent MLAs Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong have launched a new party, OneBC.The duo vowed to fight to undo "nearly a decade of socialist policies."."OneBC is for British Columbians who are proud of their history and aren't afraid to fight for a prosperous and beautiful future," Brodie said in a video posted to X. "After nearly a decade of socialist policies, our province is falling apart, and when I realized that none of the other parties had the integrity or courage to make the bold changes we need to survive, I knew it was time to build something new."Brodie said OneBC would work to "reverse the flight of capital, talent, and young people, combat the 'globalist assault' on our history, culture, and families, [and] rebuild our corrupted institutions and crumbling infrastructure."More to come...