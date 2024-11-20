UPDATED: Investigation reveals gorilla’s death at Calgary Zoo was caused by human error

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced Wednesday that the death of two-year-old western lowland gorilla Eyare was caused by human error during a routine animal training session.Eyare succumbed to life-threatening injures after going through a horizontal hydraulic door. Internal and external investigations determined the November 12 incident was accidental.According to Colleen Baird, Director of Animal Care, Health and Welfare, Eyare was injured while moving between bedrooms in the behind-the-scenes area of the gorilla habitat.A staff member mistakenly activated the "wrong hydraulic door," which struck Eyare and caused traumatic head injuries. The animal care team immediately retrieved Eyare and attempted lifesaving measures, including CPR, but to no avail.“This tragedy has struck us all in the deepest way imaginable,” said Baird, describing the "devastation and grief" experienced by herself and her team.“Eyare’s short but impactful life brought so much joy to our community, and she will be deeply missed by all.".Calgary Zoo mourns sudden loss of beloved young gorilla Eyare\n\n.Baird, who held back tears as she talked about she and the team were grieving over Eyare, said the team is "committed to healing" and looking into "new safeguards.""We will do everything we can to prevent future incidents,” she said, adding the mistake was thoroughly logged and that within the zoo, animal deaths caused by human error were "extremely rare," with just two incidents, including this one, since 2016.In the days following Eyare's death, her fellow gorillas were "quiet," and grieved the loss. Caretakers have helped them, adapt by being patient with them and giving them lots of "opportunity for choice," including with food and sitting out training times..UPDATED: Calgary Zoo polar died of broken trachea during rough play with older buddy.Following the investigation, the zoo outlined a series of measures to prevent similar incidents:Enhanced Training: The gorilla care team will now participate in specialized annual training focused on hydraulic door operations.Animal Safety Protocols: Gorillas will receive new training to encourage them to maintain a safe distance from doors during movements.Equipment Modifications: Control lever locations and designs will be reassessed to improve staff accuracy in operating animal doors.Exploring Alternatives: The zoo is exploring alternative door and control designs to enhance safety and reduce risks.The staff member involved was "immediately removed" from the workplace and will undergo retraining before being reassigned to another area of the zoo..Calgary Zoo's beloved giraffe died in accident.The Calgary Zoo emphasized its commitment to animal welfare, noting that it cares for more than 4,000 animals across 100 species. While the zoo has an annual animal mortality rate of 3%, most deaths are due to age or disease. In the last decade, only two deaths, including Eyare’s, have been attributed to human error.Eyare’s death is a somber reminder of the risks associated with caring for animals in human care. “We are continuing to review our practices to ensure the safety of both our animals and staff,” said Baird."Each case is different, animals and their structures have complex differences."The zoo remains home to six western lowland gorillas, and staff are committed to honoring Eyare’s memory through continued efforts to provide world-class care for the troop.