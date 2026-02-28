UPDATED: Trump says US, Israel carrying out 'major combat operations in Iran' to eliminate Islamic regime

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States and Israel have begun "major combat operations in Iran" with the goal of eliminating the Islamic regime.His comments came shortly after explosions were seen at Beit-e Rahbari — the residence and office of Ayatollah Khamenei — along with numerous other targets.."Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said in a video originally posted to Truth Social. "Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world."He went on to note that for nearly half a century, the regime has chanted "Death to America," and unleashed "mass terror" on allies in the Middle East via proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah."Iran is the world's number one state sponsor of terror, and just recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens on the streets as they protested," Trump continued, making it clear that the regime cannot, under any circumstances, be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.Turning his attention to the regime forces, he provided an ultimatum: surrender and obtain "complete immunity," or "face certain death.""To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand," he added. "Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. When we are finished, take over your government — it will be yours to take.".According to Iranian political analyst via Israel Radio, around 30 targets were hit across the country, including the presidency, parliament, the judiciary, and ministry of intelligence.."The government of Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against the Islamic Republic to eliminate threats against the country of Israel," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X. "As a result, a missile and drone attack against Israel and its civilian population is expected in the near future."According to the Israeli government, Katz "signed a special order, according to which a special emergency situation will be imposed in the Home Front Command across the entire territory of the State of Israel."