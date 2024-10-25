BREAKING: Israel launches airstrikes on military targets in Iran

The Israel Defence Forces announced that they have begun conducting airstrikes on military targets in Iran.The move comes amid growing tensions in the region between Israel and the Islamic Republic, which funds numerous terrorist groups targeting the Jewish state.."In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel — right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," the IDF wrote in a post on X. "The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th — on seven fronts — including direct attacks from Iranian soil."The IDF noted that, "like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.""Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized," it concluded. "We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.".According to the IDF, Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi is commanding the strikes from an underground Air Force command center in Camp Rabin alongside Israeli Air Force Commanding Officer Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar.The exact locations of the strikes have not been confirmed, though numerous local outlets have reported them taking place in Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj, as well as near Shiraz further south.More to come...