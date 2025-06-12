UPDATED: Israel strikes Iran, declares state of emergency amid fear of retaliation — USA not involved

Israel has launched a series of strikes against Iran and declared a state of emergency out of fear the Islamic regime may retaliate.IDF Spokesperson BG Effie Defri described the strikes as "preemptive and precise."."The Iranian regime has called for the destruction of the state of Israel, planning and advancing concrete military plans to do so," IDF Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin in a video posted to X. "Over the past few months, intelligence has shown Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. This morning, the IDF began preemptive and precise strikes targeting the Iranian nuclear program in order to prevent the Iranian regime's ability to build a nuclear bomb in the immediate time frame."Defrin said Israel had "no choice," describing Iran as an "imminent and existential threat." He added the Iran obtaining nuclear weapons presented a danger not just to Israel, but "the entire world.".According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "Operation Rising Lion" will "continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained that Washington was not involved.."Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran," Rubio wrote. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for self-defense."He added that President Donald Trump and the administration "have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners.""Let me be clear," Rubio concluded. "Iran should not target US interests or personnel.".Israeli forces targeted nuclear facilities, senior military officials, and ballistic missile stockpiles in the western regions of Iran, including sites in Bushehr, Isfahan, Natanz, and Tehran..Footage posted to X appears to show buildings in Tehran on fire..It has not yet been confirmed who was hit, nor whether any civilians were hurt in the process, though it was reported that Iran's chief of staff, Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, the secretary of Iran's National Security Council, and nuclear scientists were killed..Israel's air defense is reportedly at "100% operational capacity" in anticipation of imminent strikes from Iran.More to come...