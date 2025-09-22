UPDATED: Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns Tuesday after Disney pause

Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to the airwaves on Tuesday night.Variety reports Disney and ABC will bring back the comedian’s show Jimmy Kimmel Live! to its regular schedule after he was indefinitely suspended for remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination last week.In a statement released Monday, the company said: “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.“We have spent the last few days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”In his show's monologue on Sept. 15, Kimmel stated, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and were doing everything they can to score political points from it.".Trump blames Jimmy Kimmel cancellation on 'lack of talent'."This is not how an adult grieves the murder of somebody he [Trump] called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay."Disney had originally decided to suspend the show after two major affiliate owners pulled airings of Kimmel from their stations, and Kimmel reportedly told executives he would not apologize for his comments.On Sept. 18, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr said that ABC's broadcast licence was at risk in light of Kimmel's comments, revealing to CNBC that "we're not done yet" with changes to the media landscape.The suspension drew comparisons to CBS's cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in July and has raised concerns among Democrat politicians and left-wing commentators on freedom of speech in the media under the Trump administration.Variety has reported that Bob Iger, Disney's CEO and Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment approved the decision to bring Kimmel back according to a person familiar with the matter. The executives acted based on what was best for the company, the source said, and not on external factors.It remains unclear if all ABC affiliates will air Kimmel’s program.