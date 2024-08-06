UPDATED: Khelif advances to gold medal round in women's boxing despite XY chromosome controversy

Imane Khelif of Algeria beat Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng in women's 66-kg boxing semifinals Tuesday to advance to the gold medal round.

Khelif continues to compete in women's boxing in the 2024 Paris Olympics despite the International Boxing Association (IBA) finding though blood tests Khelif possesses XY (male) chromosomes.

Khelif, who beat Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori Saturday , will advance to the finals, held Friday. Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, who the IBA also found to have XY chromosomes will fight Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey in the women's 57-kilogram semi-final Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. MT.

In Olympic boxing, all athletes who advance to the semi-finals are guaranteed to win a medal because rather than hold a bronze medal match, both players automatically receive a bronze.