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UPDATED: King Charles arrives at the White House, meets Trump

The King and Queen have arrived in Washington ahead of historic visit to the United States
King Charles and Queen Camilla have tea with the President and First Lady
King Charles and Queen Camilla have tea with the President and First LadyTwitter Pool
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King Charles
King Charles and Queen Camilla
Canadian Royal Family
UK Royal Family
Royal Tour

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