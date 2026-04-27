UPDATED: King Charles arrives at the White House, meets Trump

King Charles and Queen Camilla have landed in Washington, D.C. ahead of their four-day state visit to the United States.This trip marks the first visit of a British monarch to the United States since the late Queen Elizabeth's 2007 visit.During the visit, the King will meet with President Donald Trump and attend a state banquet on the 28th. The president and the King will also be expected to have a private meeting at some point during the trip.During the trip, the royal couple will visit Washington D.C., New York, and Virginia.During the first two days of the trip, in addition to the aforementioned banquet, a tea party, garden party, and military ceremonial review will take place in honour of the King and Queen.The King is also expected to address a joint meeting of the United States Congress.After the visit to the United States, the King will travel to the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda before heading back to the United Kingdom..After disembarking the RAF plane, the King and Queen made their way to the White House in a massive motorcade, where they met the President and the First Lady..After their meeting the royal couple joined the first couple for tea at the White House.Later in the afternoon the monarchs will attend a garden party at the British embassy..After tea, the royal couple walked across the South Lawn of the White House to go and see a beehive the First Lady had put in the White House garden.The First Lady enthusiastically showed the King and Queen the beehive, designed to be a scale replica of the White House.