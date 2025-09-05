Lethbridge boy, 12, charged with attempted murder of seven-year-old brother

Lethbridge police have charged a 12-year-old boy with attempted murder after his seven-year-old brother was stabbed multiple times inside a northside home.On August 27, just after 4:30 p.m., police were called after the boys’ father arrived home and found his younger son in critical condition. The boy was rushed to Chinook Regional Hospital before being airlifted to Edmonton Children’s Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.Police say the 12-year-old initially claimed an intruder had entered the home and attacked his brother before fleeing. However, investigators later determined there was no outside suspect and seized a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing. Evidence indicated the boy repeatedly stabbed his brother, believed he had killed him, and then fabricated the story about an unknown male.The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. He is currently in custody awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.Child and Family Services have been contacted, and Victim/Witness Services are supporting family members.