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UPDATED: Liberal government to suspend federal fuel tax as gas prices surge

Mark Carney
Mark CarneyScreen grab, YEGWAVE, X
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Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Gas Tax
Fuel Tax Suspension
Fuel Tax
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Gas Tax Cuts

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