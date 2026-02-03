News

UPDATED: Liberal MP Erskine-Smith to resign to run as an Ontario MPP

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine Smith
Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine SmithScresnhot:X/@TrendPolCa
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Erskinesmith
Ontario Provincial Election
Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
Liberal MP resignation
Beaches–East York MP

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news