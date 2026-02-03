UPDATED: Liberal MP Erskine-Smith to resign to run as an Ontario MPP

TORONTO — Liberal Member of Parliament Nate Erskine-Smith is resigning his seat in the House of Commons in order to seek elected office at the provincial level.Erskine-Smith, who represents the Toronto-area riding of Beaches–East York, plans to run as a candidate for the Ontario legislature. His departure will trigger a federal vacancy and remove another Liberal MP from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s caucus.The resignation comes amid growing political uncertainty in Ottawa, with Parliament operating in a minority context and opposition parties signalling increased readiness for a federal election. The loss of a sitting MP further narrows the Liberals’ margins in the House of Commons.While no election date has been announced, Erskine-Smith’s exit is expected to intensify speculation that a spring federal election is becoming more likely.Neither Erskine-Smith nor the Prime Minister’s Office immediately commented on the timing of the resignation or its broader implications.