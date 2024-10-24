Liberals plan to reduce immigration to avoid building 670K housing units

The federal government has backpedalled on its ambitious immigration plans, reducing immigration targets for the next three years by over 20%. The Trudeau Liberals announced Thursday morning a reduction in immigration next year from the current projection of 500,000 allowed to 395,000. In 2026, the number will drop to 380,000, and 365,000 in 2027, where it will “stabilize.” Immigration minister Marc Miller estimates the lower permanent resident and temporary resident targets will impact the housing supply gap by 670,000 units by the end of 2027.“That means we will not have to build an additional 670,000 housing units by that time,” said Miller. “This is significant.”More than 40% of permanent resident permits will go to temporary residents already in Canada. “These people are a young labour pool, they’re skilled, they're here, they’ve begun their process of integration,” said MIller, adding this method wouldn’t be so strenuous on housing and healthcare.Miller called on provinces to submit “data” on immigration statistics and tell the federal government “what they’re needs are.” “In the temporary residents space, over 50% of that is international students and post graduate work permits,” he said, touting “measures instituted” by his department last year “that are important to highlight the success of.”“Thanks to that reduction of 43% in the number of new study permits accorded,” rent has gone down in cities like Vancouver, Surrey and Toronto by 8% to 10%, claimed Miller. “The caps that we put in place are not measures that we took lightly without reflection, we are an open country, but not everyone cannot come to this country.”“Permanent residency is something we hold dear. It has a value, as does Canadian citizenship.”“We’ve been a very generous country, and will consider to do so. The numbers we announced today roughly take us back to a very ambitious plan that was put forward in 2020.”“It reflects that we have, and we’ll continue to, listen to Canadians.”