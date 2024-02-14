Lich, other Freedom Convoy leaders file lawsuit against Trudeau Liberals

Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, Tom Marazzo, Danny Bulford, and others, have filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government. Two years ago to the date, February 14 2022, the Liberal government invoked the War Measures (Emergencies) Act, a move now declared illegal and unnecessary, on protestors downtown Ottawa. Under what was formerly known as the War Measures Act, Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland froze bank accounts of demonstrators and citizens who merely donated to the convoy. They also sent the RCMP special forces into the streets with their horses, where two people were trampled. Journalist Alexa Lavoi of Rebel News was shot point blank in the leg with a rubber pellet. Lich and Barber have been on trial for charges of mischief and obstruction, among others, since September 5 2023. Convoy attorney Keith Wilson announced the convoy organizers’ lawsuit Wednesday morning on Twitter ("X"). “On the 2-year anniversary of the Federal Government illegally invoking war measures against its citizens and targeting key protestors in Ottawa by freezing their bank accounts, today Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, Tom Marazzo, Danny Bulford and other protestors who were targeted by @JustinTrudeau (Trudeau) and @cafreeland (Freeland) have filed lawsuits against the Federal Government,” Wilson wrote. “Sec. 24 of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms gives Canadians the right to sue their government for damages when Charter rights are violated,” noted Wilson. “Doing so affirms the seriousness of respecting Charter rights and is intended to deter future governments from breaching Canadians’ fundamental rights. The lawsuits seek $2 million in damages.”