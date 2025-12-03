UPDATED: Rustad says he's not resigning despite majority of caucus losing confidence in his leadership

John Rustad has made it clear he will not be resigning as leader of the BC Conservatives following revelations that majority of caucus declared that they've lost confidence in him.Speaking with reporters in Victoria on Wednesday, he said he has no intentions of stepping down.Rustad began by saying there's "a lot going on" in BC at the moment, citing mill closures, overdose and extortion crises, and risks to private property due to the Cowichan Decision.He then shifted to the matter at hand."There's obviously some loud voices that are part of that group," Rustad said, referring to the 20 of 39 caucus members called for his removal as leader, and asked that an interim leader be appointed. "We as the Conservative Party are going to be focused on these issues that are facing people on a day-to-day basis."When asked whether he believed those who had lost faith in his leadership should resign from caucus, Rustad said that was "their choice." He also dismissed claims that losing support of half his MLAs put him in an "untenable position.".In a letter to President Aisha Estey obtained by the Western Standard, a lawyer representing the members explained that each one had signed a statement declaring that they'd "lost confidence in the leadership of John Rustad."Their names have been kept confidential.More to come...