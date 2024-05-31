Man charged in two random attacks at Calgary malls

A Calgary man has been charged following two random attacks at local malls on Thursday which resulted in one victim sustaining minor injuries and another suffering serious injuries.The first incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. at the food court area on the fourth floor of TD Square, located at 336 8 Ave. S.W. Police responded to reports of an assault where the suspect had fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility and treated for minor injuries.While officers were gathering a description of the suspect from the first attack, another assault was reported at Chinook Mall, located at 6455 Macleod Tr. at approximately 11:40 a.m.Multiple witnesses called 9-1-1 to report a stabbing near the north entrance of the mall. Good Samaritans and mall security provided immediate first aid to the victim until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital in serious condition. The victim’s condition was later upgraded to stable, although he remains hospitalized.The suspect fled from Chinook Mall but was quickly apprehended by police at the Chinook CTrain Station without further incident. He was also taken to the hospital for injuries believed to have been sustained during the attack at Chinook Mall.Investigators believe both attacks to be random in nature. “We would like to thank the Good Samaritans who came forward to help the victims. Our officers were quick to locate the suspect after the stabbing and we remain committed to ensuring our public spaces remain free from violent and dangerous behaviour,” said Staff Sgt. Paul Ralstin. “We are working with our partners in the social and justice systems to find ways to hold people accountable for behaviour that puts our community at real, and perceived, risk.”Lyle Kaszas, 37, of Calgary, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Anyone affected by witnessing these events is encouraged to contact the Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) by calling 403-428-8398 or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828. VAST provides free support services to victims of crime and tragedy. More information is available on their website: Victim Assistance Support Team.