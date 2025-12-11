News

WATCH: Mayor Sim, Whitecaps CEO sign MOU for new Vancouver stadium

The site of the proposed venue is Hastings Park in East Vancouver
Mayor Ken Sim and Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster
Mayor Ken Sim and Whitecaps CEO Axel SchusterPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Vancouver Whitecaps

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news