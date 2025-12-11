WATCH: Mayor Sim, Whitecaps CEO sign MOU for new Vancouver stadium

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and Whitecaps FC CEO Axel Schuster have signed a memorandum of understanding for a new stadium at Hastings Park.The move comes as the club's lease agreement with the provincial government — which owns BC Place — expires. . "The City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Whitecaps have signed a memorandum of understanding to "enter into an exclusive negotiation period to explore a new stadium and accompanying entertainment district at Hastings Park," Sim said during a press conference at City Hall. He explained that the negotiation period will run through the end of 2026, with the "ultimate goal of arranging a long-term lease between the city and the Whitecaps.""We intend to secure a fair market value lease while ensuring no undue financial risk to taxpayers," Sim added. "This partnership has the potential to create a heck of a lot of jobs, boost our economy, and transform Hastings Park into a vibrant destination for sports, concerts, and community events.".Schuster said he was excited about the possibility of his squad getting their own stadium at Hastings Park, but made it clear that the process will take time."I have to ask you to trust us, and to be patient," he said. "Today is important because you cannot do the second step before you do the first step.".The pair then sat down and formally signed the MOU.