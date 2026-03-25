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UPDATED: Meta and YouTube found guilty of causing woman's social media addiction

A jury has found Meta's Instagram and Google's YouTube guilty of harming a young woman with their features to hook young users.
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta
Mark Zuckerberg, MetaLeah Mushet, WS
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social media addiction
BREAKING: Meta and YouTube found guilty of causing woman's social media addiction
woman sues meta for social media addiction
woman sues meta
woman sues youtube

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