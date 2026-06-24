UPDATED: Mike Derry defeats Dan McLean in Calgary-Shaw UCP nomination race

CALGARY — Mike Derry has been selected by UCP members as their candidate for the upcoming Calgary-Shaw by-election, defeating Calgary Ward 13 Councillor Dan McLean in the nomination race.Sources have told the Western Standard that Derry won by between 65 to 70 votes.Upon news of his victory, Derry said he was "over the moon" and thanked his family and campaign manager Craig Chandler for their support. "Thank you to the folks of Calgary Shaw for allowing me the opportunity to represent the UCP on the next ballot," Derry also wrote on his official Facebook account. .Following the result, the UCP announced Derry's victory on social media platform X, describing him as a “Calgary-born entrepreneur, community volunteer, and oil and gas industry veteran” who will bring “the kind of practical leadership and people-first approach that will help Premier Danielle Smith and our team keep getting the job done for Albertans.”.The UCP also thanked McLean for entering the race."A sincere thank you to Dan McLean for putting your name forward and running a tremendous race,” the UCP wrote..“Your commitment to Calgary and to this party is exactly the kind of dedication that makes our team strong. We are grateful for everything you bring to our United Conservative team.”McLean announced earlier this year that he would seek the UCP nomination in Calgary-Shaw.He was first elected to Calgary city council in 2021 and secured a second term representing Ward 13 in last October's municipal election.The Calgary-Shaw seat became vacant after former UCP cabinet minister Rebecca Schulz stepped down.Schulz resigned from cabinet in December and said she would remain as the riding's MLA until this month before vacating the seat, triggering the upcoming by-election.Derry — who has a background in the oil and gas sector as well as human resources — campaigned on a platform of open and honest communication, saying on his campaign website that his priorities included "affordability, education, health care, and greater transparency in government.".Premier Danielle Smith congratulated Derry on his win late Wednesday night and also thanked McLean for putting his name into the mix, saying he has been "a strong advocate for Calgary" and "will continue making a positive difference for our city and our province.""Now it is time to come together and paint Alberta blue," Smith said.