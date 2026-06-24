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UPDATED: Mike Derry defeats Dan McLean in Calgary-Shaw UCP nomination race

Mike Derry (right) has been selected by UCP members as their candidate for the upcoming Calgary-Shaw by-election, defeating Calgary Ward 13 Councillor Dan McLean in the nomination race.
Mike Derry (right) has been selected by UCP members as their candidate for the upcoming Calgary-Shaw by-election, defeating Calgary Ward 13 Councillor Dan McLean in the nomination race.Mike Derry via Facebook
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Abpoli
Abpol
Dan Mclean
Calgary-Shaw
Dan McLean to seek UCP nomination
mike derry
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